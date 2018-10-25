As this week's warm spell goes on...next week's cooldown continues to develop and change.

We'll have daytime highs in the low to mid teens again today and Friday.

Then..."cooling" to highs near 10 for Saturday/Sunday in the Edmonton region.

Beyond Sunday evening, things start to get a little less certain.

There's some snow (for Mon and Wed) and MUCH cooler temperatures that have snuck into the GEM model's output.

The GFS still has no snow and the GEM has been swinging pretty wildly in the past day or two.

(in 24 hours - it went from highs near 10 for next week to highs near 0 and snow)

So...i'm hesitant to jump right on that snow bandwagon.

But...maybe it's picking up a signal that will become clearer as we head through the next few days.

Bottom line - don't wager any money on next week's forecast.

For now, I'll keep highs in the 5-10 degree range for next week.

AND...i'll add in a slight risk of some showers turning to wet snow for Sunday night/early Monday.

I'm also putting a slight risk of some showers turning to flurries into the evening forecast for Halloween.

BUT - stay tuned as we "tweak" that outlook over the next few days.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: 14

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm: 7

Friday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower in the evening.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 13

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 10

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 11

Monday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower and/or flurries.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 9

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 8