Thursday WxBlog: Oct 4
Published Thursday, October 4, 2018 7:37AM MDT
The Long Weekend Outlook is shaping up a bit warmer for much of Central and Northern Alberta.
We're still expecting to cool through the 3 days.
However, Sunday/Monday don't look AS chilly as previous outlooks.
SHORT-TERM: Clouds this morning will give way to a bit of clearing this afternoon and a high near 8 degrees in Edmonton.
Partly cloudy and similar temperatures Friday.
Warming to a high near 10 degree Saturday in the Edmonton Metro Region and I've taken the risk of flurries out.
There might be a couple flakes in the morning. But, nothing significant.
Some cooler air drops in for Sunday/Monday. The GFS still wants to push daytime highs back to near Zero.
However, the GEM model is much warmer. I'm leaning in that direction (for now) & bumping forecast highs to the 5-10 degree range for Sunday.
Monday should be a bit cooler with a high in the 2 to 6 degree range.
SNOW OUTLOOK: NE Alberta has the best chance at getting some snow Sunday.
There's a SLIGHT risk of some rain/snow mix in the Edmonton area Sunday evening.
MOST of the weekend should be dry & snow-free for most of the province.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.
High: 8
Evening - Partly cloudy.
9pm: 2
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -3
Afternoon High: 7
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -3
Afternoon High: 10
Sunday - Increasing cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers and/or flurries.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 7
Monday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 4
Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 3