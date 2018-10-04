The Long Weekend Outlook is shaping up a bit warmer for much of Central and Northern Alberta.

We're still expecting to cool through the 3 days.

However, Sunday/Monday don't look AS chilly as previous outlooks.

SHORT-TERM: Clouds this morning will give way to a bit of clearing this afternoon and a high near 8 degrees in Edmonton.

Partly cloudy and similar temperatures Friday.

Warming to a high near 10 degree Saturday in the Edmonton Metro Region and I've taken the risk of flurries out.

There might be a couple flakes in the morning. But, nothing significant.

Some cooler air drops in for Sunday/Monday. The GFS still wants to push daytime highs back to near Zero.

However, the GEM model is much warmer. I'm leaning in that direction (for now) & bumping forecast highs to the 5-10 degree range for Sunday.

Monday should be a bit cooler with a high in the 2 to 6 degree range.

SNOW OUTLOOK: NE Alberta has the best chance at getting some snow Sunday.

There's a SLIGHT risk of some rain/snow mix in the Edmonton area Sunday evening.

MOST of the weekend should be dry & snow-free for most of the province.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.

High: 8

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 2

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 7

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 10

Sunday - Increasing cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers and/or flurries.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 4

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3