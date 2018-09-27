Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Thursday WxBlog: Sep 27
Published Thursday, September 27, 2018 7:31AM MDT
Clouds lingering over the Edmonton area should clear out this afternoon and we'll get a fairly sunny afternoon.
Temperatures will be a bit cooler than Wednesday. But, it may FEEL a bit warmer thanks to the sun.
Further south...showers continue through the foothills and across southern Alberta.
Higher elevations in the mountains will likely get snow today.
A few clouds move back into the Edmonton region tonight and there's a risk of a few scattered showers in North-Central tonight.
Looking ahead:
More sun than cloud in the Edmonton region and the pattern look pretty dry for a few days.
However, it's also shaping up to take a turn for the cooler with daytime highs dropping into the 5 degree range through the weekend.
Morning Lows will consistently dip below zero by 2-5 degree starting Friday morning and continuing every day right into next week.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Cloudy with sunny breaks this morning. Clearing this afternoon.
High: 9
Evening - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower this evening.
9pm: 5
Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 8
Saturday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -3
Afternoon High: 5
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -3
Afternoon High: 5
Monday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 6
Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 7