Clouds lingering over the Edmonton area should clear out this afternoon and we'll get a fairly sunny afternoon.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler than Wednesday. But, it may FEEL a bit warmer thanks to the sun.

Further south...showers continue through the foothills and across southern Alberta.

Higher elevations in the mountains will likely get snow today.

A few clouds move back into the Edmonton region tonight and there's a risk of a few scattered showers in North-Central tonight.

Looking ahead:

More sun than cloud in the Edmonton region and the pattern look pretty dry for a few days.

However, it's also shaping up to take a turn for the cooler with daytime highs dropping into the 5 degree range through the weekend.

Morning Lows will consistently dip below zero by 2-5 degree starting Friday morning and continuing every day right into next week.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with sunny breaks this morning. Clearing this afternoon.

High: 9

Evening - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower this evening.

9pm: 5

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 5

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 5

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 6

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 7