Tuesday WxBlog: April 16
Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019 6:56AM MDT
Election day in Alberta and we're off to a chilly start to Tuesday across the Edmonton Metro Region and most of province.
Almost everyone is starting the day a couple degrees below zero.
BUT...most areas should bounce back to double-digits this afternoon.
AND...it'll be a sunnier day for Central and Northern Alberta.
Mainly Sunny to Partly Cloudy skies and just a few widely-scattered showers popping up late this afternoon.
It gets a couple degrees warmer Wed/Thu/Fri with Afternoon Highs in the mid teens.
A chance of showers or periods of rain Friday night and/or Saturday will cool things off for the start of Easter weekend.
Warmer & sunnier Sunday/Monday for most areas.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Partly cloudy.
High: 13
Evening - Cloudy periods.
9pm: 8
Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 1
Afternoon High: 14
Thursday - Increasing afternoon cloud.
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 16
Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day showers.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 15
Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 10
Sunday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 13