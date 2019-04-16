Election day in Alberta and we're off to a chilly start to Tuesday across the Edmonton Metro Region and most of province.

Almost everyone is starting the day a couple degrees below zero.

BUT...most areas should bounce back to double-digits this afternoon.

AND...it'll be a sunnier day for Central and Northern Alberta.

Mainly Sunny to Partly Cloudy skies and just a few widely-scattered showers popping up late this afternoon.

It gets a couple degrees warmer Wed/Thu/Fri with Afternoon Highs in the mid teens.

A chance of showers or periods of rain Friday night and/or Saturday will cool things off for the start of Easter weekend.

Warmer & sunnier Sunday/Monday for most areas.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: 13

Evening - Cloudy periods.

9pm: 8

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 14

Thursday - Increasing afternoon cloud.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 16

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 15

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 10

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 13