Edmonton ended a 186-day streak on Monday.

The city hit a high of 23 degrees. The last time Edmonton was above 20 was Oct 17th...186 days previous.

That may SOUND like a long stretch. But, it's actually shorter than the 5-year average.

Last year, we went 200 days. It was 219 days in the previous "winter".

Average is for 197 days to pass between the last 20 of Fall and the first Spring 20.

The NEXT 20-degree day this year won't come for a while though.

Cooler air has spilled in and looks like it'll stick around into next week.

Daytime highs will drop into the low to mid teens in Central and Northern Alberta today.

By Wednesday, we're looking at highs near 10 in Edmonton and in the 5-10 degree range across the north.

Frosty mornings and afternoons in the 5-10 degree range for Edmonton Thu/Fri/Weekend.

Wind will continue to be a factor for the next few days.

20-40km/h wind with some occasional gusts today.

30-50km/h wind with some gusts Wednesday.

Precip Outlook:

Some scattered showers are possible in the Red Deer region late this afternoon and again Wednesday afternoon.

No significant chance of precip in the Edmonton area today or tomorrow.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

Wind: WNW 20-40

High: 15

Evening - A few clouds. Wind easing.

9pm: 9

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Wind: WNW 30-50

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 9

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 10

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 8

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 8

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 7