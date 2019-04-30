Flurries and Light Snow in the forecast every day this week.

Overall accumulations don't look HUGE for any given day. But, we'll get at least SOME accumulation on grassy areas.

The light snow in the Edmonton region this morning will move out by mid to late morning.

Then...a chance of a bit more in the late-afternoon hours.

We could get a bit more light snow late-morning or midday Wednesday.

Temperatures are only expected to get to about 4 degrees this afternoon with a bit of NW wind.

Only one day in April has had a high below 5 degrees this year, that was back on April 4th.

So, this could be 2nd-coldest day of the month.

Not much warmer for the start of May. Daytime highs will be in the 5 to 10 degree range.

Average Highs for early May are closer to 15 degrees.

When do we get back to THOSE type of temperatures? Probably not until Wed or Thu of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a few flurries this morning. 40% chance of scattered flurries this afternoon.

Wind: NW 15-30 km/h

High: 4

Evening - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: 1

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain/snow mix.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 9

Friday - Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 6

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 7

Sunday - Mostly Cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 7