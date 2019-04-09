Another warm April day in the Edmonton region.

However, it may not FEEL as warm this afternoon because of some increasing cloud.

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to increasing cloud and a chance of showers this evening and overnight.

Temperatures will still likely get to the mid teens for an afternoon high.

Most of the precipitation will be in western Alberta today. Rain at lower elevations and snow at higher elevations with parts of the mountain parks looking at a chance of 5-10cm of snow.

The best chance of showers in the Edmonton region looks to be overnight. But...there's also a chance of some scattered showers in the afternoon Wednesday.

Temperatures slip a bit Thu/Fri with highs closer to 10. But...then we bounce back to the 15 degree range for the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 14

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower this evening.

9pm: 9

Wednesday - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 13

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 11

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 12

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 14

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 14