Mild weather continues for the rest of this week.

In fact, Edmonton and area probably gets warmer-than-average temperatures right through to the end of next week.

The LONG Range outlook is hinting at some cooling right around Christmas.

But, we're not yet certain just HOW MUCH cooler.

Until then...daytime highs will be in the -2 to +3 range and morning lows will be in the -4 to -10 range.

AVERAGE highs and lows are: -4 and -13

We have some flurries that'll push through NW Alberta this morning.

THEN...a chance of some rain/snow mix or wet snow in the Edmonton region overnight.

Much of Central and North-Central AB has at least a risk of precipitation late this evening and overnight.

MOST areas will get nothing or just a small accumulation. However, some spots could wake up to 1-2cm of wet snow Wednesday morning.

After tonight, the pattern looks fairly precip-free for the Edmonton Metro Region right through to next week.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

High: 0

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of wet snow overnight.

9pm: -1

Wednesday - Partly cloudy. Breezy. W 20-30km/h

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 1

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 2

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -2

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -1​