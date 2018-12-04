One more mild day before some colder air settles in.

There IS some uncertainty with HOW cold it's going to get and for HOW LONG.

But, more on that in a minute.

We'll get some sunny breaks and a high of -1 or -2 in Edmonton and area today.

Wind should be light this morning. But, we're expecting it to pick up this afternoon.

Expect wind chills in the -5 to -10 range this afternoon.

Northern Alberta gets a bit of snow today. 1-4cm is possible and in some spots, it'll be accompanied by gusty wind.

So, blowing snow could be an issue in some areas across the north.

That snow pushes into the Edmonton region this evening. Flurries or light snow producing 1 or 2cm is possible tonight.

THEN...we get some clearing and cooling.

I'm thinking daytime highs will be in the -5 to -10 range wed/Fri.

Thursday will likely have a high near -10.

Milder air moves in for the weekend. However, I'm still not as optimistic as other forecasters.

I'll keep the Saturday/Sunday highs in the 0 to -5 range.

That's all based on guidance from the GEM models.

The GFS has a warmer outlook.

It'll be interesting to see how this plays out over the next few days.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of flurries late this afternoon.

High: -2

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries through the early evening.

9pm: -6

Wednesday - Morning clouds. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -7

Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -11

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -9

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -5

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -3​