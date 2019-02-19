Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Tuesday WxBlog: Feb 19
Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 7:27AM MST
It's FINALLY warming up.
After being stuck in a cold spell since February 1, most of Alberta will climb back to average today.
In Edmonton, that means we'll be above -10 for the first time since January 31st.
But, this won't stick around ALL week.
The week ahead is much warmer than the past 2 weeks. BUT, it's still shaping up to have some cooler-than-average days.
Wednesday should be in the -5 to -10 range in the afternoon.
We'll slip back to around -10 Thursday.
Another one-day warm-up puts us near -5 Friday.
THEN...back to the -10 to -15 range for highs this weekend and highs near -10 next week.
Precipitation Outlook:
An area of low pressure will slide across the province bringing some flurries & light snow.
Most of western Alberta will get 1-5cm by Wednesday night.
The Edmonton area gets a few flurries later today and Wednesday. But, no significant accumulation is expected.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Mostly cloudy.
High: -4
Evening - Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.
9pm: -6
Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: -7
Thursday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -19
Afternoon High: -10
Friday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -18
Afternoon High: -7
Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.
Morning Low: -15
Afternoon High: -11
Sunday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -18
Afternoon High: -13