It's FINALLY warming up.

After being stuck in a cold spell since February 1, most of Alberta will climb back to average today.

In Edmonton, that means we'll be above -10 for the first time since January 31st.

But, this won't stick around ALL week.

The week ahead is much warmer than the past 2 weeks. BUT, it's still shaping up to have some cooler-than-average days.

Wednesday should be in the -5 to -10 range in the afternoon.

We'll slip back to around -10 Thursday.

Another one-day warm-up puts us near -5 Friday.

THEN...back to the -10 to -15 range for highs this weekend and highs near -10 next week.

Precipitation Outlook:

An area of low pressure will slide across the province bringing some flurries & light snow.

Most of western Alberta will get 1-5cm by Wednesday night.

The Edmonton area gets a few flurries later today and Wednesday. But, no significant accumulation is expected.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy.

High: -4



Evening - Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

9pm: -6

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -7

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -10

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -7

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -11

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -13