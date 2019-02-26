A COLD start to Tuesday with many areas in Central and North-Central Alberta reporting temperatures in the -30s.

Thankfully, wind isn't too strong in most areas.

So...I know that every app & website & radio station is telling you there's a wind chill this morning...BUT...

If the wind is below 10km/h...the wind chill isn't really noticeable. (and most regions have 5-10km/h wind)

We definitely have some OCCASIONAL wind chills in parts of Ctl and N-Ctl AB this AM.

But, nothing steady.

That will likely change a bit later this morning and this afternoon as wind picks up slightly.

East-Ctl and NE AB could get 20-30km/h wind later today.

In the Edmonton region: 10-15km/h.

Another sunny day with temperatures climbing to the -10 range in the city.

The suburbs stay a couple degrees cooler (just like yesterday).

Wednesday's the warmest day this week with a high near -5.

THEN...it starts to cool off again and we're back into a deep freeze for Friday and the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the -13 to -18 range and morning lows near -30.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny. Wind: 10-15km/h

High: -10

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -13

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -4

Thursday - Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -9

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -24

Afternoon High: -16

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -28

Afternoon High: -15

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -29

Afternoon High: -14