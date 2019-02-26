Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Tuesday WxBlog: Feb 26
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 7:35AM MST
A COLD start to Tuesday with many areas in Central and North-Central Alberta reporting temperatures in the -30s.
Thankfully, wind isn't too strong in most areas.
So...I know that every app & website & radio station is telling you there's a wind chill this morning...BUT...
If the wind is below 10km/h...the wind chill isn't really noticeable. (and most regions have 5-10km/h wind)
We definitely have some OCCASIONAL wind chills in parts of Ctl and N-Ctl AB this AM.
But, nothing steady.
That will likely change a bit later this morning and this afternoon as wind picks up slightly.
East-Ctl and NE AB could get 20-30km/h wind later today.
In the Edmonton region: 10-15km/h.
Another sunny day with temperatures climbing to the -10 range in the city.
The suburbs stay a couple degrees cooler (just like yesterday).
Wednesday's the warmest day this week with a high near -5.
THEN...it starts to cool off again and we're back into a deep freeze for Friday and the weekend.
Daytime highs will be in the -13 to -18 range and morning lows near -30.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Sunny. Wind: 10-15km/h
High: -10
Evening - Partly cloudy.
9pm: -13
Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -20
Afternoon High: -4
Thursday - Partly cloudy. Breezy.
Morning Low: -16
Afternoon High: -9
Friday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -24
Afternoon High: -16
Saturday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -28
Afternoon High: -15
Sunday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -29
Afternoon High: -14