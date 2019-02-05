Extreme Cold WARNING remains in effect (and probaby Wednesday morning too).

Temperatures just north of Edmonton are in the -40 range this morning and EIA is at -40 as well.

Edmonton's LOW of -32.3 this morning is the coldest temperature in the city in several years.

It hit -32.1 on Feb 18, 2012.

The last time it was COLDER in Edmonton was Dec 13,2009 at -36.7 !!

Only 3 days in the past decade have been colder than this morning.

Thankfully, the wind is light and should stay calm for most of today.

So...no significant wind chill.

Wednesday will likely be a different story.

Wind IS expected to pick up a bit (10-15km/h).

So...we'll have temperature in the -30 range in the morning and a wind chill near -40.

Wednesday afternoon - Temperature in -20 to -25 range and wind chill in -30s.

Temperature MAY sneak above -20 for a couple hours Thursday. But, then it's back below -20 for highs Fri/Sat.

Edmonton should be back above -15 for highs by the middle to end of next week.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Light wind.

High: -25

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm: -29

Wednesday - Mainly sunny. Wind: SE 10-15km/h

Wind chill near -40 in the morning & -30 in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -31

Afternoon High: -22

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries in the evening.

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon High: -18

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -25

Afternoon High: -22

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -32

Afternoon High: -24

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -29

Afternoon High: -18