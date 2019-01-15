Here comes another cold snap.

Arctic air is plunging into Alberta over the next few days.

The coldest air will move through eastern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

But, even the Edmonton region will get hit with a blast of cold.

Fort McMurray gets daytime highs near -20 today and IN the -20s Wed/Thu/Fri.

Further south - the Bonnyville region south to Wainwright gets highs in the -17 to -22 range for the next few days.

The Edmonton Metro region should be in the -7 or -8 range today (a LONG way off yesterday's temperatures).

We'll drop to a high near -10 Wednesday and then Highs near -15 Thu/Fri.

Milder air moves back in from the west by Sunday/Monday.

PRECIP Outlook:

Theres a chance of flurries in the Peace Country over the next 48 hours.

Edmonton and area might get some flurries Wednesday.

No significant accumulation is expected. But, there's might be 1-3cm in a couple spots.

Southern Alberta has the potential to pick up a couple cm of snow Thursday.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

High: -7

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

9pm: -9

Wednesday - Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -10

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -15

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -16

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -24

Afternoon High: -12

Temperature rising overnight.

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of snow.

Morning: -9

Afternoon High: -4