A Low Pressure system will slide across northern Alberta and drop some snow today.

1-5cm is likely for many areas (starting in the NW this morning and then pushing east in the afternoon).

However, a few spots could pick up more than 5cm.

We might get some afternoon and/or evening flurries in the Edmonton region. But, no significant accumulation is expected.

An Arctic High Pressure system dives in behind that Low Pressure system.

As that blast of cold air pushes in, we'll get some snow in the foothills and mountain parks.

Temperatures will drop to the -15 range for most of Wednesday in the Edmonton area.

Further north and east, afternoon temperatures will be in the -20s Wednesday.

But...it's a short-lived cold snap.

Temperatures in Edmonton and areas south and west will drop to the -20 range Wednesday night and then start to warm up after midnight.

We're probably back close to -10 by Thursday morning and then into the 0 to -5 range for Thursday afternoon.

LONG Range - Afternoon highs are projected to be several degrees above zero Fri/Sat/Sun in Edmonton and right across most of the province.

Many areas could see a sloppy mix of rain and snow to go with those warm temperatures Saturday.