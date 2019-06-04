Showers and thunderstorms between Drayton Valley and Rocky Mountain House this morning.

AND...that same region will like get some more stormy weather later this afternoon.

Showers, thunderstorms and a slight risk of severe storms in possible through the foothills later today.

The main severe weather threats are hail and damaging wind gusts.

In the Edmonton Metro Region - The morning showers aren't expected to make their way into the city.

But, the afternoon precip might. Some sunny breaks this morning will give way to increasing cloud this afternoon.

AND...1 or 2 showers or thunderstorms may push through the region late this afternoon or early this evening.

It's a similar setup for tomorrow. THEN..we're still looking at the chance for some heavier, steadier rain starting late Thursday and

carrying through Friday.

The GEM model has the rain ending Friday night and then more precip Sunday.

The GFS model ends the rain Friday afternoon and then gives us more on Saturday (nothing Sunday).

At this point, we're in a "wait and see" situation will the position of that system.

So...I'm putting a chance of showers in the forecast for both Sat and Sun.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon.

40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the area this afternoon.

Light wind this morning. SW 15-20 this afternoon.

High: 18

Evening - 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm early this evening. Then...Clearing.

9pm: 15

Wednesday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm in the area.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 19

Thursday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers or periods of rain starting later in the day.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 16

Friday - Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 10

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers. Breezy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 12

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers. Windy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 15