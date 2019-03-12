Seems like all we needed was time change to get the weather pattern to finally change.

After spending 37 consecutive days without getting above zero, we're now two days into a string of above-zero days.

How long will that string last? Well...it looks like it'll be at LEAST another 10 days.

Daytime highs are forecast to be within a degree or two of +5 the rest of this week.

Next week - highs in the 5 to 10 degree range.

That takes us through the first few days of SPRING without a sub-zero high.

(The Vernal Equinox this year is Mar 20th.)

Mornings will consistently slide into the -5 to -10 range.

But, warm afternoons for most of Central and Northern Alberta this week and next.

PRECIP OUTLOOK:

No significant rain or snow in the Edmonton area over the next day or 2.

We've taken the risk of flurries OUT of Friday's forecast. But, we'll keep an eye on that.

SW Alberta has snowfall warnings with 10-15cm of snow expected in the Pincher Creek/Crowsnest Pass areas by Wednesday.

Some of that snow (although...much less accumulation) will spread east across southern AB later today.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 15-20km/h

High: 6

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 1

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 5

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: 4

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 5

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: 6

Sunday - Mix of sun and cloud.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 8