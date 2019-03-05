Clouds moving through northern Alberta will drop into the Edmonton region sometime this afternoon.

The timing of when it clouds over and how thick that cloudcover is will determine whether we get to -6 or -9 for a high in Edmonton today.

I'll go with -7 as a forecast high for downtown. But, it could be anywhere between -5 to -10 across the Metro Region.

Those clouds will produce a few pockets of flurries this evening and overnight in parts of North-Central Alberta.

No significant snowfall is expected.

But, a few areas will get a dusting tonight.

Daytime highs remain in the -5 to -10 range Wed/Thu.

We'll warm to highs in the 0 to -5 range for the weekend.

And THEN...we're still on track for a string of days ABOVE zero next week.

Edmonton (and most other spots in North-Central and Northern Alberta) hasn't been above zero since January 31st.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

High: -7

Evening - Cloudy periods. Slight risk of a few flurries.

9pm: -11

Wednesday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -8

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -7

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -5

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -3

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -2