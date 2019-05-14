It has been a dry spring in the Edmonton Metro Region.

Average precipitation for Mar/Apr/May is 91mm.

This year - we've only had about 15-30mm of precip since March 1st.

So...we're WAY behind in the moisture department. Hopefully, tonight's rain puts a dent in that moisture deficit.

There are scattered showers in Central Alberta this morning. Most of that looks like it'll stay south of Edmonton as it tracks east.

But, the Red Deer to Wainwright areas are getting some precipitation to start the day.

The real potential for heavier rain comes tonight.

We have a low pressure system set to develop in southern Alberta later today.

An area of rain will develop on the northern edge of that system.

Pockets of heavier, steadier rain are forecast for areas from Grande Prairie SE through Edmonton and then east towards Lloydminster.

The latest run of the models keeps the heaviest rain over areas just north of Edmonton.

It looks VERY likely that the city will get SOME rain tonight. The question will be: how much?

5-15mm is possible - it just depends on where that heavier band sets up and stalls out overnight.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. Slight risk of a shower midday.

High: 16

Evening - Cloudy. 70% chance of showers or periods of rain in the evening and overnight.

Slight risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening.

9pm: 13

Wednesday - 60% chance of showers in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 12

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 13

Friday - Mostly cloudy

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 16

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 14

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 13