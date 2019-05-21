Dry and warm all week.

That's great news for backyards, evening sports games and patios.

But, it's horrible news for the wildfire situation, gardeners and others.

First - the situation in Edmonton. Then - the fire weather situation across the north.

Highs near or into the low 20s in the Edmonton Metro Region this week.

More sun than cloud today and Wednesday.

Increasing cloud Thursday. SLIGHT risk of a late-day shower.

Back to sun Fri/Sat/Sun with highs in the low 20s.

The foothills has a risk of showers/Thunderstorms late Wednesday and again Thursday.

It's a DRY outlook for Northern Alberta.

Highs in the low to mid 20s for the next few days with almost no chance of rain.

(just a slight risk of a scattered shower or thunderstorm late Thursday).

Wind stays out of the North and 10-20km/h in the High Level region for the next few days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 20-30

High: 20

Evening - Cloudy periods. Wind: SE 10-15

9pm: 16

Wednesday - Partly cloudy. Increasing cloud in the evening.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 22

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 23

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 21

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 23