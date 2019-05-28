Edmonton still hasn't hit 25 degrees yet this year.

BUT...we'll be into the mid 20s by midday today and should hit a high of 28 or 29 this afternoon.

Even hotter Wednesday with a forecast high of 30.

THEN...back to the mid 20s for Thu/Fri.

Many areas in Central and Northern Alberta will be near or into the 30s today.

Some of the hottest temperatures will be across the north where we might set some record highs.

No records for Edmonton (we'd have to beat 33 today and be hotter than 32 Wed/Thu).

Smoke continues to be an issue across the north and we may see the Air Quality get a bit worse in the Edmonton Metro Region over the next 48 hours.

Sunny and hazy conditions will persist through today and most of Wednesday.

PRECIPITATION OUTLOOK:

No significant precip for the vast majority of Central or Northern Alberta today or Wednesday.

Just a risk of a shower in the Jasper/Hinton regions Wednesday afternoon.

A few showers or thunderstorms may develop late Thursday in the foothills and near the Bonnyville region.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 28

Evening - Mainly clear.

9pm: 19

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 30

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 26

Friday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers or a thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 28

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 27