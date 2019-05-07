Scattered showers developed in and around the Edmonton Metro Region early this morning.

Most of that moisture is/was falling south and west of the city.

We'll see that fizzle out by mid-morning and then some sunny breaks will develop for midday and this afternoon.

In the Peace Country - a fog advisory is in effect as near-zero visibility is being reported in areas around Grande Prairie early this morning.

That fog should dissipate later this morning and give way to a mix of sun and cloud.

Scattered afternoon showers may pop up in parts of North-Central AB today and again Wednesday.

BUT...the big story will be the temperatures.

After a chilly start to May, we're back into some warmer air for this week and next.

Temperatures will top out near 15 degrees in the Edmonton area today.

THEN...Highs in the 15-20 range for Wed/Thu/Fri/Weekend (with a chance at being in the low to mid 20s on Saturday)

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the area this morning.

Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon. 30% chance of a shower this afternoon.

High: 14

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 8

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a scattered shower.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 17

Thursday - Cloudy with sunny breaks.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 19

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Partly cloudy. Slight risk of an evening shower.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 17