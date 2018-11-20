The warm spell continues for a few more days with most of Alberta getting above zero today.

In Edmonton, we'll get into the 5 to 10 degree range today, Wednesday and Thursday.

BUT...there's still some cooler air set to drop in as we head into the weekend.

The core of the arctic blast will be over eastern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

So, there's a chance that this glances off the Edmonton region.

This far out...there's also a chance that the colder air is a bit further west and settles in over the city.

For now, we'll go with a high near 0 Friday with a chance of some flurries.

Then...highs in the -5 to -10 range for Saturday and a high in the 0 to -5 range Sunday.

I still think we're likely dealing with a kickoff temperature around -5 for the Grey Cup with Partly Cloudy skies.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 7

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm: 2

Wednesday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 8

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 6

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 0

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -6

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -3