Mild and a risk of freezing rain in the Edmonton area today.

In fact, most of Central and NW Alberta have a chance of seeing some freezing rain before the day is done.

For many areas, this won't amount to much.

But...for some spots...this will be a fairly significant icing event.

The problem is that we don't know exactly where and when those heavier pockets of precip will hit.

Here's what is LIKELY:

Pockets of freezing rain develop push north through NW Alberta this morning and afternoon.

Edmonton and area gets a risk of freezing rain this afternoon and early this evening.

Areas from Slave Lake to Cold Lake get a risk of afternoon and evening freezing rain.

Red Deer and surrounding regions get a very LOW risk of precip.

So...if that plays out...the afternoon/evening commute around the Edmonton Metro Region could be slick & slower than usual.

TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK:

Mild for a few more days. We're still expecting colder air to start dropping in this weekend.

Daytime highs are projected to be in the -5 to -10 range for next week in Edmonton.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of freezing rain this afternoon.

High: -1

Evening - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of freezing rain this evening.

9pm: -2

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 3

Thursday - Partly cloudy

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 2

Friday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

40% chance of late-day flurries.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -1

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -4

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -5​