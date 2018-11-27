Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Tuesday WxBlog: Nov 27
Published Tuesday, November 27, 2018 7:15AM MST
Mild and a risk of freezing rain in the Edmonton area today.
In fact, most of Central and NW Alberta have a chance of seeing some freezing rain before the day is done.
For many areas, this won't amount to much.
But...for some spots...this will be a fairly significant icing event.
The problem is that we don't know exactly where and when those heavier pockets of precip will hit.
Here's what is LIKELY:
Pockets of freezing rain develop push north through NW Alberta this morning and afternoon.
Edmonton and area gets a risk of freezing rain this afternoon and early this evening.
Areas from Slave Lake to Cold Lake get a risk of afternoon and evening freezing rain.
Red Deer and surrounding regions get a very LOW risk of precip.
So...if that plays out...the afternoon/evening commute around the Edmonton Metro Region could be slick & slower than usual.
TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK:
Mild for a few more days. We're still expecting colder air to start dropping in this weekend.
Daytime highs are projected to be in the -5 to -10 range for next week in Edmonton.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of freezing rain this afternoon.
High: -1
Evening - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of freezing rain this evening.
9pm: -2
Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 3
Thursday - Partly cloudy
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: 2
Friday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.
40% chance of late-day flurries.
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: -1
Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow.
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: -4
Sunday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: -5