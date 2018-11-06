Cold air hangs over Alberta for a few more days thanks to an Upper Trough.

That TROUGH is a pool of colder air aloft and it ripples off to the east Thursday.

Surface temperatures will take until Friday to rebound.

So...we'll have afternoon temperatures in the -6 to -10 range today/Wed/Thu.

By Friday - we climb to a high near (maybe even slightly above) zero.

The negative to that warming is the precip risk becomes more wet than white.

Friday morning has a chance of freezing rain in Central and North-Central Alberta.

So, watch for more on that as the week progresses.

Elsewhere - we have snow in western AB and parts of southern AB today & Wednesday.

Some spots could pick up several centimetres of snow.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy this morning. A few sunny breaks this afternoon.

High: -8

Evening - Partly to Mostly cloudy.

9pm: -11

Wednesday - Cloudy in the morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -7

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -8

Friday - Mostly cloudy. Risk of freezing rain in the morning.

40% chance of rain and/or snow in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: 0

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: -3

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -6