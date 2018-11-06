Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Tuesday WxBlog: Nov 6
Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 7:34AM MST
Cold air hangs over Alberta for a few more days thanks to an Upper Trough.
That TROUGH is a pool of colder air aloft and it ripples off to the east Thursday.
Surface temperatures will take until Friday to rebound.
So...we'll have afternoon temperatures in the -6 to -10 range today/Wed/Thu.
By Friday - we climb to a high near (maybe even slightly above) zero.
The negative to that warming is the precip risk becomes more wet than white.
Friday morning has a chance of freezing rain in Central and North-Central Alberta.
So, watch for more on that as the week progresses.
Elsewhere - we have snow in western AB and parts of southern AB today & Wednesday.
Some spots could pick up several centimetres of snow.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Cloudy this morning. A few sunny breaks this afternoon.
High: -8
Evening - Partly to Mostly cloudy.
9pm: -11
Wednesday - Cloudy in the morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.
Morning Low: -14
Afternoon High: -7
Thursday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -17
Afternoon High: -8
Friday - Mostly cloudy. Risk of freezing rain in the morning.
40% chance of rain and/or snow in the afternoon.
Morning Low: -14
Afternoon High: 0
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: -3
Sunday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: -6