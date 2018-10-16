Warmer air is here and it's sticking around all week.

Monday was Edmonton's first day above 13 degrees in about 3 weeks.

11 of the first 15 days of October had a daytime high in single digits.

However, an Upper Ridge will take over for a couple days.

It'll likely "wobble" a bit. But, it's not showing any signs of fully collapsing until maybe mid to late next week.

So...until then...enjoy some warm, dry weather.

More sun than cloud for most of Alberta over the next few days and highs above average for pretty much ALL of the province.

Edmonton's avg high for mid-October is 10 degrees.

We'll be in the 15-20 range today and Wednesday. Then...a BIT cooler with highs in the 10-15 degree range for Thu/Fri/Weekend.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Sunny this afternoon.

High: 15

Evening - Mostly clear.

9pm: 7

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 17

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 13

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 12

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 13

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 12