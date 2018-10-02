Temperatures dipped well below zero in the Edmonton Metro Region this morning.

But, all the heavy snow (as expected) missed the city.

Road cams are showing a bit of snow on grassy areas in (mainly) south Edmonton.

But...nothing that'll last very long.

It's a different story to the south and west.

10-20cm has hit parts of western and southern Alberta and snowfall warnings remain in effect through those regions.

If you have travel plans that take you to Calgary today, be prepared to run into some heavier snow on the QE2 south of Red Deer and Calgary has about 20cm on the ground this morning.

Edmonton and areas to the north will get some clearing this afternoon and a couple fairly sunny days Wed/Thu.

Temperatures will top out in the 5 degree range today & Wednesday.

Thu/Fri look a bit warmer with highs closer to 10 in Edmonton.

Cooling off again for the weekend with a chance of some flurries Sat/Sun.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Clearing this afternoon.

High: 4

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm: -1

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 5

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 8

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 9

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 4

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 2