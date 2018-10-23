Staying sunny and warm for another day.

Afternoon Highs will be in the 10-15 degree range across most of Northern Alberta.

Edmonton and area gets into the mid teens again this afternoon.

Daytime highs continue to climb into the 12-17 degree range Wed/Thu/Fri with Partly Cloudy conditions.

The next chance at precipitation is Friday night into early Saturday morning for the Edmonton Metro region.

We'll "cool" to highs near 10 this weekend and then a gradual cooling trend takes over next week.

Daytime highs will slide to the 5-10 degree range by Halloween.

The first few days of November should have highs near 5 degrees (and that's close to average for early Nov).

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 16

Evening - Mostly clear.

9pm: 9

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 14

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 15

Friday - Partly cloudy. Increasing cloud in the evening.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 14

30% chance of shower overnight/early Saturday morning.

Saturday - 30% chance of morning showers. Then...afternoon clearing.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 11

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 11