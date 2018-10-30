Colder air is poised to drop in for the start of November.

BUT...we get two more mild days here in October.

Edmonton should get close to 10 degrees again today and Wednesday.

There's a slight risk of a spotty shower in the area midday today. But, no signficant precip is expected.

NW Alberta gets some rain/snow in the afternoon for Halloween.

But, the Edmonton region stays dry through the afternoon hours and PROBABLY for the early evening as well.

The risk of precipitation in the Edmonton Metro Region tomorrow is mainly later in the evening.

The weather should be pretty decent for trick-or-treaters.

The temperature trend is:

6pm: 5 degrees & mostly cloudy.

7pm: 4 degrees & mostly cloudy.

8pm: 3 degrees & cloudy with a 30% chance of a shower.

9pm: 2 degrees & cloudy with a 60% chance of a shower.

Colder air presses in from the north & daytime highs will be in the 0 to 5 degree range for Thu/Fri/Weekend.

We're also keeping an eye on the potential for some snow (possibly several centimetres) in NW Alberta Thu/Fri.

Edmonton may get a bit of snow before the end of the week as well. (more on that later this week as the setup develops)

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 9

Evening - Mostly cloudy overnight.

9pm: 5

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower in the evening.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 9

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of flurries in the evening.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 2

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and/or flurries.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 1

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries in the morning.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3