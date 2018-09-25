Soak up the sun and warmth. Today will be the warmest day this week and this won't last.

Edmonton hasn't been above 15 degrees since Sept 8th (two and a half weeks ago)!

BUT...we should get to a high of 16 under Mainly Sunny skies today.

Most of Alberta gets temperatures in the low to mid teens today.

Northern Alberta will be a bit cloudier. Central and Southern Alberta will see more sun than cloud.

The Upper Ridge that pushes into Western Alberta doesn't look like it'll last long.

In fact, it starts to get pushed back by Wednesday.

So, instead of staying sunny and warm for a few days, we get a return to clouds and showers in the Edmonton region and across much of western Alberta tomorrow.

AND...Temperatures will start to drop once again.

Daytime highs slip into the 7-11 degree range for Thu/Fri and highs near 5 are expected by the weekend.

Here's the catch:

There's a LOT of uncertainty with the long range outlook as we wait to see how far the Upper Trough will extend.

We WILL cool off. The question is: Will weekend highs be in the 0-5 range...or the 5-10 degree range?

For now, I'll split the difference and go with highs of 6 Saturday and 5 Sunday.

There's even MORE uncertainty with next week.

EURO model has us in the 20s by next Thursday while the GFS has a high slightly below zero next Thu.

Ya gotta love trying to forecast in Autumn in Alberta!

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 16

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 9

Wednesday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 12

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 9

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 6

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 5



