Warmer temperatures are sticking around in the Edmonton region and much of north-central Alberta.

Daytime highs climbed into the mid 20s through the weekend and we're in for more low to mid 20 highs today, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thu/Fri (and possibly Sat) will be cooler with highs in the 15-20 range and a decent chance of some rain Fri/Sat.

Sunshine this morning will give way to some afternoon clouds. Thunderstorms will fire up through the foothills.

A second area of showers/thunderstorms is expected to develop from the Peace Country SE towards Edmonton.

The metro region has a chance of seeing a scattered shower or thunderstorm this afteroon. Then, another system pushes through and gives the Edmonton area a risk of a shower or thunderstorm late this evening.

Widely-scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again develop in central and north-central Alberta Tuesday afternoon. It has warmed up. But, the unsettled pattern remains.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

30% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

High: 24

Evening - 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening or overnight.

9pm: 18

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 23

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 24

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 19

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 18