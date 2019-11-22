EDMONTON -- The warm spell continues through the weekend in Edmonton.

Temperatures will climb into the 5 to 10 degree range today, Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday's likely the warmest of the three and the best shot at double digits.

We have some clouds in the Edmonton region this morning that will give way to sun by midday.

An area of showers pushed through areas just north of the city early this morning and will track east into the Bonnyville region by mid-morning.

Breezy today with 15-30 km/h wind.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud this weekend with the warm temperatures.

Showers and/or flurries develop in the Jasper/Grande Prairie areas Saturday afternoon.

Some of that precip will stretch east right across the province Saturday evening and Edmonton may see a bit of that.

LONG Range - no heavy snow in the forecast. But there IS some MUCH colder air that will drop in next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Some clouds this morning. Sunny this afternoon.

Breezy. 15-30 km/h wind through the day.

High: 8

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: -2

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 10

40% chance of showers and/or flurries in the evening.

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 6

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 2

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: -3