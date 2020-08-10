EDMONTON -- Edmonton and area is in for a slightly cooler-than-average week. Average highs are 23, but we'll be topping out in the 18-22 degree range.

Today will be at the high end of that range with some sun (and wind gusting to around 40km/h.)

A developing Upper Low over NW Alberta will put central/north-central AB in line to see some showers or thunderstorms late Tuesday. Storms are expected to develop in the foothills late in the afternoon and then track NE through the evening.

Back to some sun for Wednesday/Thursday.

Looking LONG range, temperatures are set to climb into the mid 20s early next week (maybe even upper 20s).

HERE'S YOUR EDMONTON FORECAST:

Today - Clearing this morning. Sunny this afternoon.

Wind: NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h

High: 22

Tonight - Mostly clear.

9pm: 14

Tuesday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

60% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 20

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 19

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 21

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 18