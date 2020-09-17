EDMONTON -- Temperatures jumped to a high of 19 in Edmonton on Wednesday.

After four days of 10-12 degree highs, warm air returned and it looks like it's staying for a while.

Temperatures should be in the 19 to 24 degree range today, Friday and Saturday.

A bit cooler early next week with highs in the upper teens.

Then, another bump back to around 20 for the middle of next week.

 

A thin haze settled over Edmonton on Wednesday as smoke from the US wildfires wafted in.

The Air Quality Health Index remains a 2 (low risk) this morning and today's conditions should be about the same as yesterday.

However, Friday is looking to be a bit hazier.  We may see the AQHI climb to a 4 (moderate risk).

For most people, it be enough smoke to pose much of a problem...it'll just be noticeable.

But, anyone with respiratory issues should monitor conditions and maybe try to stay inside Friday.

 

Not much of a precipitation risk today or tomorrow.

But, a low pressure system sweeping in from the SW could bring some showers to parts of the province Saturday/Sunday.

Timing and location of those showers is TBD as the path of that low remains uncertain.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today - Sunny with a few clouds.
  • High:  20
  • Tonight - Mostly clear.
  • 9pm:  13
  • Friday - Mainly sunny.  Hazy.
  • Morning Low:  10
  • Afternoon High:  23
  • Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  12
  • Afternoon High:  21
  • Slight risk of a shower overnight.
  • Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.  
  • 30% chance of a shower (especially early in the day)
  • Morning Low:  10
  • Afternoon High:  18
  • Monday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  8
  • Afternoon High:  18
  • Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  7  
  • Afternoon High:  17