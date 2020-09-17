Advertisement
Warm spell expected to stick around: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- Temperatures jumped to a high of 19 in Edmonton on Wednesday.
After four days of 10-12 degree highs, warm air returned and it looks like it's staying for a while.
Temperatures should be in the 19 to 24 degree range today, Friday and Saturday.
A bit cooler early next week with highs in the upper teens.
Then, another bump back to around 20 for the middle of next week.
A thin haze settled over Edmonton on Wednesday as smoke from the US wildfires wafted in.
The Air Quality Health Index remains a 2 (low risk) this morning and today's conditions should be about the same as yesterday.
However, Friday is looking to be a bit hazier. We may see the AQHI climb to a 4 (moderate risk).
For most people, it be enough smoke to pose much of a problem...it'll just be noticeable.
But, anyone with respiratory issues should monitor conditions and maybe try to stay inside Friday.
Not much of a precipitation risk today or tomorrow.
But, a low pressure system sweeping in from the SW could bring some showers to parts of the province Saturday/Sunday.
Timing and location of those showers is TBD as the path of that low remains uncertain.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today - Sunny with a few clouds.
- High: 20
- Tonight - Mostly clear.
- 9pm: 13
- Friday - Mainly sunny. Hazy.
- Morning Low: 10
- Afternoon High: 23
- Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: 12
- Afternoon High: 21
- Slight risk of a shower overnight.
- Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- 30% chance of a shower (especially early in the day)
- Morning Low: 10
- Afternoon High: 18
- Monday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 8
- Afternoon High: 18
- Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 7
- Afternoon High: 17