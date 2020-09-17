EDMONTON -- Temperatures jumped to a high of 19 in Edmonton on Wednesday.

After four days of 10-12 degree highs, warm air returned and it looks like it's staying for a while.

Temperatures should be in the 19 to 24 degree range today, Friday and Saturday.

A bit cooler early next week with highs in the upper teens.

Then, another bump back to around 20 for the middle of next week.

A thin haze settled over Edmonton on Wednesday as smoke from the US wildfires wafted in.

The Air Quality Health Index remains a 2 (low risk) this morning and today's conditions should be about the same as yesterday.

However, Friday is looking to be a bit hazier. We may see the AQHI climb to a 4 (moderate risk).

For most people, it be enough smoke to pose much of a problem...it'll just be noticeable.

But, anyone with respiratory issues should monitor conditions and maybe try to stay inside Friday.

Not much of a precipitation risk today or tomorrow.

But, a low pressure system sweeping in from the SW could bring some showers to parts of the province Saturday/Sunday.

Timing and location of those showers is TBD as the path of that low remains uncertain.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 20

Tonight - Mostly clear.

9pm: 13

Friday - Mainly sunny. Hazy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 23

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21

Slight risk of a shower overnight.

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

30% chance of a shower (especially early in the day)

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 18

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 18