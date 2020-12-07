EDMONTON -- Temperatures should climb to about 7 degrees in Edmonton again today.

This looks like it'll be the warmest first week of December in the past 25 years.

We've had some warm starts to the month. 2015 had an average high of 4 degrees through the first week.

2017 hit highs above zero for 17 of the first 18 days of December. But, the first week only averaged a high of 2 degrees.

In 2020 - we'll end up with an average high of 6 or 7 degrees for the first week of December.

(last year was -1 for the same time frame)

But changes to the pattern are coming soon. We'll be warm again Tuesday and then near zero Wednesday.

Temperatures should be in the -5 range for highs by this weekend. That'll be a 10 to 15 degree drop from this past weekend for central and north-central AB.

Precipitation outlook:

We have showers in the forecast for parts of northern Alberta today (Peace River east to Fort McMurray)

Edmonton gets a slight risk of some rain/snow mix early Tuesday.

Areas to the west have a better chance of seeing that.

Snow for regions from the Peace Country east to Fort McMurray on Tuesday.

Heavy snow along the Icefield Parkway through the day Tuesday.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: