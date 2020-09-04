EDMONTON -- Should be a nice, warm day across most of the province today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible from High Level SE to Cold Lake again.

But in the Edmonton region and areas south and west - Partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 20s this afternoon.

Wind should be light through the day as well.

Long Weekend Outlook:

Showers or periods of rain are expected across areas from Grande Prairie east to Bonnyville on Saturday.

There's a slight chance we'll see a shower drop through the Edmonton region Saturday evening.

Sunday's precipitation risk is greatest through the foothills and mountain parks (where it may turn to snow at higher elevations late Sunday into Monday).

There's also a slight risk of some showers early Sunday in NE AB.

A high pressure system dropping out of the north on Monday will keep most (probably all) of the precipitation in western AB on Labour Day.

BUT...that high is bringing in some much cooler air.

We'll see highs near 10 (with sun) across much of northern AB on Monday and a good chance of frost Tuesday morning.

Edmonton and area will be in the 10 to 15 degree range (with sun) and we also could see some frost in the region early Tuesday.

Temperatures rebound quickly. We're back to the low 20s by Wed/Thu.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: 22

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 13

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower in the evening.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 16

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 14

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 19