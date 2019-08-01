Warm start to the month, this is your Edmonton weather for August 1
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 7:22AM MDT
July 2019 ended up about half a degree cooler than average. Rainfall was nearly double the long-term average and there were a lot MORE rainy days than usual. But, temperatures weren't far off the 30-year "normal".
August starts off a bit warmer. Daytime highs will peak in the mid 20s today and then near 30 Friday.
We'll drop back into the low to mid 20s Sat/Sun. Then...right back to highs near 25 Mon/Tue. So, this will be a slightly warmer-than-average first week of August.
As for precipitation - we'll watch for some thunderstorms in the Fort McMurray region and the Peace Country this afternoon.
It's unlikely that those storms will move through Edmonton this evening (although I've keep a slight risk in the forecast for tonight).
We'll also likely see some thunderstorms in the foothills late this afternoon.
Edmonton has a chance of seeing some showers or thunderstorms move into/through the area late Friday.
But, the long weekend is shaping up fairly dry. (Just an outside risk of a shower Saturday that, for now, I've left out of the forecast).
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
- Today - Partly cloudy.
- High: 25
- Evening - A few clouds.
- 9pm: 20
- Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.
- Morning Low: 12
- Afternoon High: 28
- Saturday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 12
- Afternoon High: 22
- Sunday - Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: 12
- Afternoon High: 23
- Monday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 12
- Afternoon High: 25
- Tuesday - Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: 13
- Afternoon High: 26