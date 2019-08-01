July 2019 ended up about half a degree cooler than average. Rainfall was nearly double the long-term average and there were a lot MORE rainy days than usual. But, temperatures weren't far off the 30-year "normal".

August starts off a bit warmer. Daytime highs will peak in the mid 20s today and then near 30 Friday.

We'll drop back into the low to mid 20s Sat/Sun. Then...right back to highs near 25 Mon/Tue. So, this will be a slightly warmer-than-average first week of August.

As for precipitation - we'll watch for some thunderstorms in the Fort McMurray region and the Peace Country this afternoon.

It's unlikely that those storms will move through Edmonton this evening (although I've keep a slight risk in the forecast for tonight).

We'll also likely see some thunderstorms in the foothills late this afternoon.

Edmonton has a chance of seeing some showers or thunderstorms move into/through the area late Friday.

But, the long weekend is shaping up fairly dry. (Just an outside risk of a shower Saturday that, for now, I've left out of the forecast).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: 25

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm: 20

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 28

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25