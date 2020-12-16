EDMONTON -- The long-term pattern has more mild weather.

But the short-term outlook has two big swings.

We'll climb to a high near zero in Edmonton today with relatively light wind (10-15 km/h).

THEN...a low pressure system sweeps west to east across the province on Thursday.

That system gives us a chance of some flurries or light snow (no more than 1-2 cm expected in the Edmonton area).

However, the bigger issues will be the wind and drop in temperature.

We'll go from around -8 in the morning to the -13 range in the afternoon in Edmonton.

AND...behind the low, gusty northwesterly wind will generate wind chills in the -20 range for Thursday afternoon.

It should be a short-lived arctic blast, though. It'll be cold Friday morning.

But we'll warm to a high near -5 by Friday afternoon and we're looking at highs near zero this weekend in Edmonton and area.

Elsewhere - heavier snow is expected across parts of northern Alberta Thursday.

5 to 10 cm is likely in areas from the Peace Country northeast to Fort McMurray.

While most of central and northwest Alberta gets into the arctic air on Thursday, the High Level and Fort McMurray areas will be looking at highs in the -15 to -20 range today, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

East-central Alberta will also linger in the cold a bit longer with highs in the minus teens Thursday and Friday before warming up through the weekend.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: