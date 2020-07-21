EDMONTON -- Temperatures will hit the mid-20s in Edmonton again this afternoon.

But not as much sunshine as Monday.

Showers and thunderstorms will move through northern Alberta today. But, that precipitation should all stay north or west of Edmonton this afternoon.

It's this evening that areas from Edmonton south to Red Deer get a decent shot at seeing some showers and/or thunderstorms.

The potential for large hail and strong wind gusts will likely prompt ECCC to issue some severe thunderstorm watches later today and warnings if/where necessary.

Another shot of moisture pushes SW to NE across Central Alberta on Wednesday.

The timing will likely be late morning or around noon for the Edmonton area.

Behind that chance of a shower, skies will clear and temperatures warm up to the low to mid 20s Wednesday afternoon.

Cooling to highs near 20 for Thu/Fri/Sat and then a big rebound is anticipated by early next week.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 26

Tonight - 40% chance of thunderstorms in the area this evening.

Mostly cloudy overnight.

9pm: 20

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower in the morning or midday.

Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 24

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers or thunderstorms.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 22

Friday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 21