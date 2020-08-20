EDMONTON -- The heat spell is over, but temperatures made it to 26 Wednesday and should sit around 24 for a high today.

That's still slightly above the average high of 22.

By Friday, we're right in that 22 degree range and afternoon highs will stay within a degree or two of that mark for several days.

We're back into some occasional shower/thunderstorm risks too.

We should see some development in western Alberta this afternoon. Just a slight risk of a storm in the Edmonton area before 6 p.m.

But there's a very good chance that we'll get some rain and possibly some thunderstorms this evening and overnight.

The highest risk for storms tonight will likely be in the Red Deer to Coronation regions.

Most of that precipitation should be out of the Edmonton region by early Friday morning.

Another low pressure system pushes showers/thunderstorms into west and NW Alberta Friday night.

There might be a few pockets of precipitation that move through the Edmonton region Saturday morning before hitting eastern Alberta Saturday afternoon.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon.

Slight risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon.

High: 24

Tonight - Cloudy. 60% chance of showers or periods of rain.

9pm: 19

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the morning.

Otherwise, a Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22