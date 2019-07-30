Showers developed in areas north and west of Edmonton early this morning.

But, it's regions EAST of Edmonton have the highest risk of severe storms later this afternoon and evening.

Most of central and northern Alberta has at least a chance of some showers and thunderstorms before the day is out.

All those storms have the potential for downpours and small hail.

Thunderstorms that develop in east-central AB and western SK have the potential for large hail (possibly baseball-sized).

There is also a tornado potential in that region.

If you're in the area - be aware of any severe weather advisories that get issued later today.

Edmonton - Mix of sun and cloud, temperatures into the low 20s and then a shower or thunderstorm risk today.

Tomorrow looks pretty similar.

Thursday, Friday and the long weekend are shaping up drier.

Temperatures will likely be the in mid 20s Thu/Fri. Then...low to mid 20s for Sat/Sun/Mon.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon.

High: 23

Evening - Partly cloudy. 60% chance of showers showers & thunderstorms.

9pm: 18

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 24

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 26

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 22