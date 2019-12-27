EDMONTON -- Edmonton just had its warmest Christmas since 2014 and the third-warmest in the past 10 years.

With d​aytime highs of -3 C on Christmas Eve and -4 C on Christmas Day, the average high of -3.5 degrees ties with 2014.

The top two warmest Christmases in the past decade were 2011’s average high of 6.5 C and in 2013 we had an average high of 2.5 C.

This past decade has, overall, had MUCH cooler Christmases than previous decades. In fact, this year’s Christmas temperatures would fall to the bottom half of the warmest-year lists if we compared it to the past 20 or 30 years.

And, 2019 is just the 11th-warmest Christmas in the past 20 years and the 17th-warmest in the past three decades.