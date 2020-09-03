EDMONTON -- A little warmer and a little less windy in the Edmonton region today.

Should be a few more sunny breaks as well.

Areas from High Level southeast to Cold Lake have a chance of seeing some scattered showers or thunderstorms today.

But the Edmonton region and the rest of the province should stay dry for a few days.

Wind has been gusting in the 40-50 km/h range the past few days in Edmonton.

It died down overnight and although it won't be completely calm through the day, it shouldn't be as bad as Tuesday/Wednesday.

We'll have 10-20 km/h wind with some occasional gusts to 30 later today.

Temperatures top out right around 20 this afternoon and then we'll climb into the low 20s for Friday/Saturday.

Cooler air drops in Sunday and pushes daytime highs into the mid-teens for Sunday/Monday.

Weekend outlook: warm and a mix of sun and cloud Saturday. Still just a slight risk of a shower.

Decent chance of showers late afternoon/evening Sunday.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

Wind: W 10-20 with occasional gusts to 30 this afternoon.

High: 19

Tonight - a few clouds.

9pm: 13

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 16

Monday - 30% chance of morning showers. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 14