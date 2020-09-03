Advertisement
Warming trend begins: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- A little warmer and a little less windy in the Edmonton region today.
Should be a few more sunny breaks as well.
Areas from High Level southeast to Cold Lake have a chance of seeing some scattered showers or thunderstorms today.
But the Edmonton region and the rest of the province should stay dry for a few days.
Wind has been gusting in the 40-50 km/h range the past few days in Edmonton.
It died down overnight and although it won't be completely calm through the day, it shouldn't be as bad as Tuesday/Wednesday.
We'll have 10-20 km/h wind with some occasional gusts to 30 later today.
Temperatures top out right around 20 this afternoon and then we'll climb into the low 20s for Friday/Saturday.
Cooler air drops in Sunday and pushes daytime highs into the mid-teens for Sunday/Monday.
Weekend outlook: warm and a mix of sun and cloud Saturday. Still just a slight risk of a shower.
Decent chance of showers late afternoon/evening Sunday.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Wind: W 10-20 with occasional gusts to 30 this afternoon.
- High: 19
- Tonight - a few clouds.
- 9pm: 13
- Friday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 9
- Afternoon High: 22
- Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower.
- Morning Low: 10
- Afternoon High: 20
- Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day showers.
- Morning Low: 10
- Afternoon High: 16
- Monday - 30% chance of morning showers. Clearing in the afternoon.
- Morning Low: 4
- Afternoon High: 14
- Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 2
- Afternoon High: 18