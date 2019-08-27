Cool and sunny across Central and North-Central Alberta this morning. In Edmonton, we'll warm to a high near 23 with some increasing cloud this afternoon.

A low pressure system is bringing some clouds and showers to NW Alberta this morning. That system will sweep across the north through the day with some showers and thunderstorms possible in the NE by this evening.

We'll get a chance of showers in the Edmonton area tonight. The most likely timeframe is between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m., so, it's more likely to be a late evening shower than an early evening event.

"Cooling" to highs near 20 for Wed/Thu/Fri with some sunshine.

LONG Weekend Outlook:

We're still several days out. BUT... Both the GEM and GFS models are indicating a decent chance of showers across Central and North-Central Alberta Sunday and Monday.

Timing, location, intensity are all yet to be determined. But, as of now...Saturday looks like the warmest, driest day of the coming weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny this morning. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.

High: 23

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers late this evening and/or overnight.

9pm: 17

Wednesday - Clearing in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 20

Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 19

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 23