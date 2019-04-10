The chance of rain dominates the weather pattern for the next few days.

It doesn't look like we'll get 2 days of solid, heavy rain. But, we'll have showers in Central and North-Central Alberta today and Thursday with most areas getting at least SOME moisture.

A few showers moving through North-Central Alberta and parts of the Edmonton Metro Region early this morning.

Those showers will continue to push NE and we'll probably get some afternoon sunny breaks in the Edmonton area.

Watch for scattered showers (and possibly a thunderstorm) to move into and through Eastern Alberta later today.

Further west, hit & miss showers will be mixed with snow at higher elevations in the foothills & mountains.

Later tonight, another chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the Edmonton Metro Region.

AND...we'll be cloudy with a chance of showers again Thursday.

Drier and back to some sun for Fri/Sat with clouds and a chance of showers returning Sunday.

Daytime highs still look to be in the 10-15 degree range for the rest of the week & through the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a few showers early this morning.

Cloudy with sunny breaks this afternoon.

High: 13

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening.

9pm: 8

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 11

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 12

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 14

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of scattered showers.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 13

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 10