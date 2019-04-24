Wind is today's weather headliner. It'll pick up late-morning or midday in most of North-Central and Northern Alberta.

Sustained wind in the 30-50 km/h range with gusts between 60 and 70 km/h.

We also kick off a stretch of "cooler-than-average" days today.

Not COLD. But, certainly a lot cooler than the past few days.

Edmonton hit 23 Monday, 17 Tuesday and NOW we'll be in the 10 degree range for highs today, Thu and Fri.

The weekend's shaping up even cooler with a interesting shift in the precip models.

A low pressure system will drive across southern Alberta late Fri and Sat.

The GEM and GFS models are both shoving that system a bit further north and that means the rain and snow on the northern edge of that system MIGHT roll through the Edmonton Metro Region.

We're still several days out and the projected track will get adjusted over the next few days.

BUT...it's worth watching.

Today's Precip Outlook:

Thunderstorms are possible in the NE late today.

Scattered showers are likely in areas south of Edmonton and just north of the city.

A brief shower is POSSIBLE in Edmonton. But, most of the region stays dry for most of the day.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. Windy.

Wind: WNW 30-50 with gusts in 60-70 range.

High: 10

Evening - Partly cloudy. Windy in the early evening, easing overnight.

9pm: 6

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 10

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of evening showers.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 9

30% chance of rain/snow mix overnight.

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers turning to wet snow.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 6

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 5

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 9