Wednesday WxBlog: Dec 12
Published Wednesday, December 12, 2018 7:20AM MST
After hovering below zero Tuesday afternoon...Edmonton is set to warm up a bit over the next few days.
Sunshine and a high of 2 or 3 degrees in the city today. Even warmer Thursday and Friday.
BUT...the wind is going to be a factor across much of the province today and Thursday.
Edmonton gets 20-30km/h wind today. Expect gusts on top of that (at times).
Elsewhere...much of North-Central and Northern Alberta is windy today with 50-60km/h gusts in some spots.
Temperatures climb into the 5 degree range range Thu/Fri in Edmonton and area.
And then...it looks like we'll cool off a bit for the weekend.
The GEM keeps the above-zero air in place Saturday while the GFS drops the cold air in by Saturday.
If GEM is right - we'll be in the +2 or 3 range in Edmonton Saturday and then closer to 0 Sunday.
If GFS is right - we're in the 0 to -5 range Saturday and Sunday.
For now...we'll hedge our bets are go with 0 Sat and -1 Sun.
But, that's subject to change as the situation evolves.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - A few clouds this morning. Sunny this afternoon.
Breezy - SW 20-30km/h
High: 2
Evening - Partly cloudy. Slight risk of flurries (briefly) overnight.
9pm: -2
Thursday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 3
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: 4
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: 0
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -10
Afternoon High: -1