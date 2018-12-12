After hovering below zero Tuesday afternoon...Edmonton is set to warm up a bit over the next few days.

Sunshine and a high of 2 or 3 degrees in the city today. Even warmer Thursday and Friday.

BUT...the wind is going to be a factor across much of the province today and Thursday.

Edmonton gets 20-30km/h wind today. Expect gusts on top of that (at times).

Elsewhere...much of North-Central and Northern Alberta is windy today with 50-60km/h gusts in some spots.

Temperatures climb into the 5 degree range range Thu/Fri in Edmonton and area.

And then...it looks like we'll cool off a bit for the weekend.

The GEM keeps the above-zero air in place Saturday while the GFS drops the cold air in by Saturday.

If GEM is right - we'll be in the +2 or 3 range in Edmonton Saturday and then closer to 0 Sunday.

If GFS is right - we're in the 0 to -5 range Saturday and Sunday.

For now...we'll hedge our bets are go with 0 Sat and -1 Sun.

But, that's subject to change as the situation evolves.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - A few clouds this morning. Sunny this afternoon.

Breezy - SW 20-30km/h

High: 2

Evening - Partly cloudy. Slight risk of flurries (briefly) overnight.

9pm: -2

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 3

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 4

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 0

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -1