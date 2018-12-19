Warm and some sun today. THEN...a cooling trend begins.

The overall pattern in the forecast has held steady over the past few days.

Edmonton Metro Region gets a couple degrees above zero this afternoon.

I have -1 in the forecast for Thursday and then colder for Fri/the weekend/next week.

Today will probably be our last day above zero in 2018 (there's an outside chance tomorrow. But, it looks unlikely).

Afternoon High will drop to the -5 range Friday and then the -5 to -10 range for the weekend.

Next week: highs in the -10 to -15 range.

That continues a recent "Cold for Christmas" trend.

The long-term average high for Dec 25th is -2.4 degrees.

HOWEVER...the past 10 years have had an average high of -10 on Christmas Day in Edmonton.

Here's a look at the Christmas Day Highs for the past decade:

2017: -19

2016: -14

2015: -13

2014: -8

2013: +3

2012: -21

2011: +7

2010: -10

2009: -8

2008: -17

This year - we'll VERY likely be -10 or colder again.

AND...keep an eye on the risk of snow for early next week if you have travel plans.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 3

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -4

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries late in the evening.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -1

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

WINTER SOLSTICE

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -4

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -7

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -8

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -9​