Wednesday WxBlog: Dec 19
Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018 7:21AM MST
Warm and some sun today. THEN...a cooling trend begins.
The overall pattern in the forecast has held steady over the past few days.
Edmonton Metro Region gets a couple degrees above zero this afternoon.
I have -1 in the forecast for Thursday and then colder for Fri/the weekend/next week.
Today will probably be our last day above zero in 2018 (there's an outside chance tomorrow. But, it looks unlikely).
Afternoon High will drop to the -5 range Friday and then the -5 to -10 range for the weekend.
Next week: highs in the -10 to -15 range.
That continues a recent "Cold for Christmas" trend.
The long-term average high for Dec 25th is -2.4 degrees.
HOWEVER...the past 10 years have had an average high of -10 on Christmas Day in Edmonton.
Here's a look at the Christmas Day Highs for the past decade:
2017: -19
2016: -14
2015: -13
2014: -8
2013: +3
2012: -21
2011: +7
2010: -10
2009: -8
2008: -17
This year - we'll VERY likely be -10 or colder again.
AND...keep an eye on the risk of snow for early next week if you have travel plans.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Sunny with a few clouds.
High: 3
Evening - Partly cloudy.
9pm: -4
Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries late in the evening.
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: -1
Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.
WINTER SOLSTICE
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: -4
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -10
Afternoon High: -7
Sunday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -13
Afternoon High: -8
Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.
Morning Low: -14
Afternoon High: -9