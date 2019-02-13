Another day stuck in the Deep Freeze in Edmonton.

Sun, light wind (thankfully) and afternoon temperatures in the -18 to -20 range around the Edmonton area.

Similar weather Thursday (maybe a bit of a breeze).

Then...some clouds and a chance of late-afternoon or evening flurries on Friday.

No significant snow accumulation is expected.

Temperatures will be in the -15 to -20 range for daytime highs Sat/Sun as the cold snap stretches into another weekend.

We're still looking at the early to middle of next week as our first forecast high ABOVE -15.

I'm going with -14 Tue and -10 Wed.

Looking even FURTHER ahead - there's a chance we might not get above -5 until the last day of February or the first few days of March.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mainly sunny. Light wind.

High: -18

Evening - Clear. Light wind.

9pm: -24

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -27

Afternoon High: -17

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day flurries.

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon High: -17

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -24

Afternoon High: -16

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -24

Afternoon High: -16

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon High: -16