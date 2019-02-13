Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Wednesday WxBlog: Feb 13
Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 7:18AM MST
Another day stuck in the Deep Freeze in Edmonton.
Sun, light wind (thankfully) and afternoon temperatures in the -18 to -20 range around the Edmonton area.
Similar weather Thursday (maybe a bit of a breeze).
Then...some clouds and a chance of late-afternoon or evening flurries on Friday.
No significant snow accumulation is expected.
Temperatures will be in the -15 to -20 range for daytime highs Sat/Sun as the cold snap stretches into another weekend.
We're still looking at the early to middle of next week as our first forecast high ABOVE -15.
I'm going with -14 Tue and -10 Wed.
Looking even FURTHER ahead - there's a chance we might not get above -5 until the last day of February or the first few days of March.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Mainly sunny. Light wind.
High: -18
Evening - Clear. Light wind.
9pm: -24
Thursday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -27
Afternoon High: -17
Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day flurries.
Morning Low: -26
Afternoon High: -17
Saturday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -24
Afternoon High: -16
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -24
Afternoon High: -16
Monday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -26
Afternoon High: -16