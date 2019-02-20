Flurries and periods of light snow will continue through the morning and then taper off this afternoon in the Edmonton region and areas to the NW.

Further south, the snow will continue into this afternoon and blowing snow could be an issue for travel on the QE2 between Red Deer and Calgary.

Temperatures stayed up in the Edmonton region overnight. We'll get some cooling through the 6-10am hours and then climb back to the -5 range midday.

After noon, it starts to cool again and it looks like the wind will pick up a bit.

So...we're dealing with wind chill in the -15 range early this afternoon.

Tuesday's near-zero temperatures were nice. But, they're probably not coming back any time soon.

Sunny and a high near -10 Thursday. We'll warm to a high near -5 Friday before cooling (again) this weekend.

Daytime highs will drop into the -10 to -15 range for the weekend and early next week.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with occasional flurries this morning.

Mostly cloudy this afternoon.

Noon: -6

5pm: -8 (wind chill near -17)

Evening - Clearing overnight.

9pm: -11



Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -10

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -6



Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -10

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -14

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -15