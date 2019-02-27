Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Wednesday WxBlog: Feb 27
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 7:30AM MST
Today will be Edmonton's 4th day above -5.
Last year...we had 11 days above -5.
In 2017 - 17 days!
So...it's been a cold month. In fact, we'll probably end up with the 5th-coldest February on record.
(I'll put out a final look at the month on Friday).
HOWEVER...we HAVE been moving in a warmer direction recently.
Feb 1-18 : Average High of -19.
Feb 19-26 : Average High of -7.
That's a pretty big swing in the past week. AND...today will continue that milder pattern.
Edmonton should get to the 0 to -5 range with a few clouds and a bit of an afternoon breeze.
(so...wind chill will be around -10 this afternoon).
AFTER today, the pattern looks a LOT more like the first half of the month.
Another arctic airmass slumps in and we're back to highs in the minus teens Fri/Sat/Sun.
Mornings near -30 this weekend.
Long Range - Highs near -10 for most of next week.
Signs of a possible warming trend around mid-month.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Partly cloudy.
Wind: 10-15km/h in the morning. 15-20 in the afternoon.
High: -3
Evening - Partly cloudy.
9pm: -9
Thursday - Partly cloudy. Breezy.
Morning Low: -14
Afternoon High: -9
Friday - Sunny with a few clouds.
Morning Low: -24
Afternoon High: -17
Saturday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -28
Afternoon High: -16
Sunday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -29
Afternoon High: -14
Monday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -24
Afternoon High: -11