Today will be Edmonton's 4th day above -5.

Last year...we had 11 days above -5.

In 2017 - 17 days!

So...it's been a cold month. In fact, we'll probably end up with the 5th-coldest February on record.

(I'll put out a final look at the month on Friday).

HOWEVER...we HAVE been moving in a warmer direction recently.

Feb 1-18 : Average High of -19.

Feb 19-26 : Average High of -7.

That's a pretty big swing in the past week. AND...today will continue that milder pattern.

Edmonton should get to the 0 to -5 range with a few clouds and a bit of an afternoon breeze.

(so...wind chill will be around -10 this afternoon).

AFTER today, the pattern looks a LOT more like the first half of the month.

Another arctic airmass slumps in and we're back to highs in the minus teens Fri/Sat/Sun.

Mornings near -30 this weekend.

Long Range - Highs near -10 for most of next week.

Signs of a possible warming trend around mid-month.



Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy.

Wind: 10-15km/h in the morning. 15-20 in the afternoon.

High: -3

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -9

Thursday - Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -9

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -24

Afternoon High: -17

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -28

Afternoon High: -16

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -29

Afternoon High: -14

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -24

Afternoon High: -11